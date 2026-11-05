UAV attack on Kirovohrad region: house destroyed, three injured

As a result of an attack by a Russian UAV on the Kirovohrad region on the evening of Thursday, November 5, three people were injured and a residential building was destroyed. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is reported that a private residential building was destroyed in Kropyvnytskyi district as a result of a strike by a Russian UAV.

A fire broke out at the site of the impact, covering an area of 40 sq. m. Three people were injured. The injured were handed over to emergency medical service workers. Firefighters extinguished the fire - the statement reads.

To remind

On the night of October 15, the Kirovohrad region experienced the most massive Russian attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: nearly 360 Russian UAVs were recorded in the region. As a result of strikes on 26 locations, three people were killed and six others were injured.

The occupiers struck the center of Kropyvnytskyi; there are casualties