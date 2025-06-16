Trump: Trade agreement between the US and Canada is achievable, but there are disagreements

US President Donald Trump has said that a trade agreement between the US and Canada is achievable, but he and Prime Minister Mark Carney approach it differently, UNN reports citing AP.

Trump said: "I have a customs concept" because "I am a person who deals with tariffs."

He said that Carney has "a more complex idea, but a very good one."

Trump met with the Canadian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Recall

On the eve of the official opening of the G7 summit in Canada, an informal conversation took place between the leaders of the Group of Seven. It was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Kir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to British and Italian media, the leaders coordinated their position on the war between Israel and Iran.