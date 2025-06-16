$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 17515 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 49700 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 54426 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 67689 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 144759 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 73906 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 74164 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 59324 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 56122 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76571 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Tags
Authors
Trump: Trade agreement between the US and Canada is achievable, but there are disagreements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

US President Donald Trump has stated that a trade agreement with Canada is achievable. He noted that he and Canadian Prime Minister Marc Carney have different approaches to its conclusion.

US President Donald Trump has said that a trade agreement between the US and Canada is achievable, but he and Prime Minister Mark Carney approach it differently, UNN reports citing AP.

Trump said: "I have a customs concept" because "I am a person who deals with tariffs."

He said that Carney has "a more complex idea, but a very good one."

Trump met with the Canadian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit16.06.25, 18:51 • 1180 views

Recall

On the eve of the official opening of the G7 summit in Canada, an informal conversation took place between the leaders of the Group of Seven. It was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Kir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to British and Italian media, the leaders coordinated their position on the war between Israel and Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Mark Carney
Israel
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Iran
Tesla
