Trump met with the Canadian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12075 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 31217 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 38796 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52301 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113418 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67245 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69588 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58403 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55453 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76414 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 34660 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 67824 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop June 16, 09:18 AM • 10190 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103259 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85217 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 85527 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 103604 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 158231 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 229948 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 287321 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump 03:30 PM • 9322 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 68111 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 77026 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 71854 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 166293 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Trump met with the Canadian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

US President Donald Trump began the G7 summit with a meeting with the Prime Minister of Canada. The day before, there was an informal conversation between the G7 leaders regarding the war between Israel and Iran.

Trump met with the Canadian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

US President Donald Trump began the G7 summit with a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UNN reports citing AP.

A White House aide released a photo of the president and Canadian Carney sitting and talking without the presence of the media, as the summit began in the Canadian Rockies.

In an unusual turn of events, the photo shows Trump sitting in a chair in front of the Canadian flag and Carney in front of the US flag.

G7 Leaders Gather for Summit Opening in Canada: Video 16.06.25, 16:35 • 1306 views

Let us remind

On the eve of the official opening of the G7 summit in Canada, an informal conversation took place between the leaders of the Group of Seven. It was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to British and Italian media, the leaders were coordinating their position on the war between Israel and Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Mark Carney
Israel
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
White House
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9