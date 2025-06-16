Trump met with the Canadian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the G7 summit

US President Donald Trump began the G7 summit with a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, UNN reports citing AP.

A White House aide released a photo of the president and Canadian Carney sitting and talking without the presence of the media, as the summit began in the Canadian Rockies.

In an unusual turn of events, the photo shows Trump sitting in a chair in front of the Canadian flag and Carney in front of the US flag.

Let us remind

On the eve of the official opening of the G7 summit in Canada, an informal conversation took place between the leaders of the Group of Seven. It was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. According to British and Italian media, the leaders were coordinating their position on the war between Israel and Iran.