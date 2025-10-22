Trump-Putin summit: Hungarian Foreign Minister presents his vision of events

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó denied reports about the possible relocation of the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest, calling them false. This was reported by UNN with reference to his page on social network X.

Details

According to Szijjártó, from the very announcement of the peace summit in Budapest, it was clear that there would be those who would try to hinder its organization.

The Hungarian minister emphasized that politicians who support the continuation of the war, and the media controlled by them, always react similarly before events that can influence the choice between war and peace.

The same thing happens almost before every meeting of the European Council, before decisions on sanctions or the European Peace Facility. Nothing new under the sun. And this time it will be the same - until the summit takes place, a wave of disinformation, fake news and statements that the event allegedly will not take place should be expected. - Szijjártó's post reads.

Recall

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump held a two-hour telephone conversation with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the President of the Russian Federation, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the upcoming summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between the negotiators on the preparation for peace talks.

