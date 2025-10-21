$41.760.03
Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest fell through: Moscow wanted too much – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

The summit between the US and Russian presidents in Hungary has been postponed, as Moscow refused to consider terms for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest.

Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest fell through: Moscow wanted too much – Reuters

The planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Hungary has been officially postponed. According to Reuters, the talks were jeopardized after Moscow refused to consider conditions for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. The American side concluded that there was no chance of a real agreement in Budapest. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to a senior White House official, "there are no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the near future." The previous conversation between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, although "productive," did not lead to an agreement on a personal meeting.

A constructive discussion of possible concrete steps took place: Lavrov and Rubio held talks before the summit20.10.25, 18:21 • 3116 views

Last week, Trump stated that he planned a new summit with Putin in Budapest to "find a way to end the war." However, the Kremlin insists that any truce is possible only after Ukraine agrees to additional territorial concessions. This position became a stumbling block for the Americans.

European leaders, including the UK, France, Germany, and the EU, urged Washington to insist on an immediate ceasefire without preconditions. They supported Trump's idea that the current front line should be the basis for further negotiations.

Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN21.10.25, 08:00 • 17760 views

Sources in European diplomatic circles told Reuters that the postponement of the meeting between Lavrov and Rubio indicates Washington's doubts about the expediency of the summit.

I guess the Russians wanted too much, and it became clear to the Americans that there would be no deal for Trump in Budapest.

– said one of the diplomats.

Another interlocutor clarified that Moscow "has not changed its position at all and does not agree to 'stop in place'", hinting that the negotiations have reached a dead end.

The Kremlin confirmed that the date of the new meeting has not yet been determined. Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated:

"Listen, we understand presidents, but we cannot postpone what has not been finally agreed upon. Neither President Trump nor President Putin named exact dates."

Earlier, Lavrov noted that the place and time of the summit are not the main thing, but more important is "the essence of the implementation of the agreements reached in Alaska."

Meanwhile, concern is growing in Europe that Trump may again meet with Putin without any concessions from Russia. Hungary, where the summit was supposed to take place, remains a controversial location – after all, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is one of the few European leaders who maintains warm relations with Moscow.

Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondent21.10.25, 18:33 • 19286 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Marco Rubio
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Great Britain
Germany
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán