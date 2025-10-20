Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is tasked with preparing a summit between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, held a "constructive discussion of possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the agreements reached between the leaders."

This is reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

A constructive discussion took place on possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the agreements reached during the telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on October 16. - the statement says.

Addition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plan to hold talks in the coming days, specifically on October 23. The meeting is intended to be a stage in preparing for a possible summit between Moscow and Washington.