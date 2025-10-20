A constructive discussion of possible concrete steps took place: Lavrov and Rubio held talks before the summit

$41.730.10
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 11593 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
12:10 PM • 16443 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 26395 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 55946 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
October 20, 08:16 AM • 28436 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
October 20, 07:13 AM • 29419 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 07:07 AM • 11130 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 25737 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 26356 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Popular news
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - ZelenskyyOctober 20, 07:56 AM • 23342 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 39986 views
Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's приближення to ending the war, but there are nuancesOctober 20, 08:56 AM • 11232 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"October 20, 09:15 AM • 18077 views
Zelenskyy explained how Putin constantly tries to "bribe" TrumpOctober 20, 10:40 AM • 15622 views
Publications
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhoto03:48 PM • 3988 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 55948 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 40048 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 113871 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 80063 views
UNN Lite
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideo03:55 PM • 1650 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 63615 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 62782 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 82040 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 79941 views
A constructive discussion of possible concrete steps took place: Lavrov and Rubio held talks before the summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responsible for preparing the summit, held a constructive discussion of the agreements. The meeting took place on October 16 to prepare for a possible summit between the leaders.

A constructive discussion of possible concrete steps took place: Lavrov and Rubio held talks before the summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is tasked with preparing a summit between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, held a "constructive discussion of possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the agreements reached between the leaders."

This is reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

A constructive discussion took place on possible concrete steps in the interests of implementing the agreements reached during the telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on October 16.

- the statement says. 

Addition

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plan to hold talks in the coming days, specifically on October 23. The meeting is intended to be a stage in preparing for a possible summit between Moscow and Washington. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States