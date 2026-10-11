American far-right activist and blogger Laura Loomer, who is considered close to U.S. President Donald Trump, criticized Washington’s agreements with Moscow regarding supplies of Russian diesel fuel. This was reported by UNN , citing Loomer’s post on the social network X and the Mirror.

Her statement sparked controversy among supporters of the MAGA movement, who fear that high fuel prices could negatively affect Republicans’ results in the midterm elections to Congress.

Details

Laura Loomer spoke out against purchasing Russian energy resources, saying that such transactions could help finance the Iranian regime, which openly demonstrates hostility toward the United States.

Buying Russian oil sends money back into the coffers of Iran’s Islamic regime, which chants "Death to America." We know this - the blogger wrote.

Her statement prompted a mixed reaction among Trump supporters. Some users supported her criticism of cooperation with Russia, while others emphasized the need to lower fuel prices ahead of the election. In particular, one commenter said that he disagreed with Loomer’s position despite generally supporting her views. In his opinion, if gasoline prices in the United States reach six dollars per gallon, Republicans risk losing voters’ support.

He called on people to allow Trump to take the necessary steps to reduce fuel prices and ensure a successful outcome for Republicans in the November election. In his view, the issue of countering Russia and Iran could be addressed after the vote.

Other supporters of the MAGA movement also criticized Loomer’s position, accusing her of disregarding Americans’ economic interests.

The dispute unfolded ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections scheduled for November 3, 2026, when the cost of living and rising energy prices had taken on particular political significance.

At the same time, Loomer’s position attracted attention amid her recent visit to Ukraine. In July, the blogger visited the country, saw the consequences of Russian aggression, and later acknowledged that she had previously been mistaken in her assessments of the war, in particular because of the influence of Russian propaganda.

Context

On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on supplying diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

According to Trump, Russia is to immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, another 500,000 tonnes during November, and an additional one million tonnes later. He also announced further supplies depending on the condition of Russian oil refineries. After this, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary general license allowing transactions involving the sale, supply, and import of Russian diesel fuel until April 7, 2027.

Trump explained the agreement by the need to lower fuel prices for American consumers, including farmers, carriers, and entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the decision, calling it a weak move by strong partners. In his view, additional revenues from energy sales could help Moscow continue its war against Ukraine.

For his part, Trump accused Ukraine of driving up global diesel prices through strikes on Russian oil refineries and even called on Ukrainians to change their president.

Reminder

Elon Musk supported Donald Trump’s criticism of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that Ukraine should elect a president capable of reaching agreements.