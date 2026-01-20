$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
03:45 PM • 11789 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 14100 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
01:28 PM • 24359 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 18740 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 26044 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 23943 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 24056 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
January 20, 08:19 AM • 21538 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
January 20, 07:41 AM • 17973 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 38022 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three people killed in UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing three civilians, including a married couple and their neighbor. Two more people were injured, six houses and three cars were damaged.

Three people killed in UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service, three civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, the victims were a married couple aged 48 and 43, as well as their 57-year-old neighbor. Two more people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

At least six private houses were damaged as a result of the hits. Rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential building and three cars over a total area of 50 square meters.

Due to the enemy attack, almost 1,500 subscribers were left without electricity. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

- Fedorov emphasized.

Occupiers dropped six aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: four civilians wounded20.01.26, 13:53 • 2966 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia