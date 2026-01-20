Three people killed in UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, killing three civilians, including a married couple and their neighbor. Two more people were injured, six houses and three cars were damaged.
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service, three civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, UNN reports.
Details
According to Fedorov, the victims were a married couple aged 48 and 43, as well as their 57-year-old neighbor. Two more people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.
At least six private houses were damaged as a result of the hits. Rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential building and three cars over a total area of 50 square meters.
Due to the enemy attack, almost 1,500 subscribers were left without electricity. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
