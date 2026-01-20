Three people killed in UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia - OVA

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with unmanned aerial vehicles. According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service, three civilians were killed as a result of the shelling, UNN reports.

Details

According to Fedorov, the victims were a married couple aged 48 and 43, as well as their 57-year-old neighbor. Two more people were injured and are receiving medical assistance.

At least six private houses were damaged as a result of the hits. Rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential building and three cars over a total area of 50 square meters.

Due to the enemy attack, almost 1,500 subscribers were left without electricity. Restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows. - Fedorov emphasized.

