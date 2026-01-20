Occupiers dropped six aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: four civilians wounded

On January 20, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Druzhkivka, dropping six FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city. As a result of the attack, four civilians were injured, a residential building was destroyed, and a car was ruined. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, four civilians sustained bodily injuries. A 46-year-old woman and three men aged 47, 48, and 57 were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures. Among the victims are a married couple who were driving in a car at the time of the shelling.

The injured were hospitalized. A private household was destroyed and a car was ruined.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

