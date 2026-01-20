Occupiers dropped six aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: four civilians wounded

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:08 AM • 2678 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
11:00 AM • 7938 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
09:39 AM • 10902 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 13439 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 14484 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 13685 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 33669 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 64724 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 51222 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 49994 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situationJanuary 20, 03:37 AM • 16651 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of occupiers in the Kupyansk directionVideoJanuary 20, 04:30 AM • 11289 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remainsJanuary 20, 05:10 AM • 30351 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 31786 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 19848 views
Publications
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinic10:57 AM • 6112 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 20065 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 60769 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 67380 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 64621 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Rafael Grossi
Viktor Liashko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Greenland
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 29737 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 45172 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 38263 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 42834 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 54675 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Film
Financial Times

Occupiers dropped six aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: four civilians wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On January 20, Russian troops dropped six FAB-250 aerial bombs on Druzhkivka. Four civilians were wounded, a house and a car were destroyed.

Occupiers dropped six aerial bombs on Druzhkivka: four civilians wounded

On January 20, Russian troops launched an airstrike on Druzhkivka, dropping six FAB-250 aerial bombs on the city. As a result of the attack, four civilians were injured, a residential building was destroyed, and a car was ruined. This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

On January 20, 2026, Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka. The occupiers dropped 6 FAB-250 aerial bombs with UMPK on the city.

- the report says.

As a result of the enemy attack, four civilians sustained bodily injuries. A 46-year-old woman and three men aged 47, 48, and 57 were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and fractures. Among the victims are a married couple who were driving in a car at the time of the shelling.

The injured were hospitalized. A private household was destroyed and a car was ruined.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kramatorsk District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In Odesa region, a high-rise building and an energy facility were damaged due to a Russian attack: consequences shown20.01.26, 10:49 • 2310 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Druzhkivka
FAB-250