In Odesa region, a high-rise building and an energy facility were damaged due to a Russian attack: consequences shown

In the Odesa region, as a result of a Russian attack, civilian and energy infrastructure was damaged, and in Chornomorsk, a drone hit a high-rise building, Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, showing the consequences, UNN writes.

Russia attacked Odesa region in the morning: civilian and energy infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out in a residential 9-story building, the facade and windows were damaged. Rescuers extinguished the fire. Firefighters also put out a fire at an energy facility. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to Kiper, the enemy again cynically attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region at dawn. "The strikes were aimed at residential areas and energy facilities," he said.

"In the city of Chornomorsk, a UAV hit a multi-story residential building. The facade and glazing were damaged. Information about casualties has not yet been received, data is being clarified," the head of the OMA specified.

Damage to an energy infrastructure facility, according to his data, was recorded in the Odesa district. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

