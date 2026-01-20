Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 34 missiles, including "Zircon", and 339 drones; 27 missiles and 315 drones were shot down or suppressed, information on 2 enemy missiles is being clarified, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 20 (from 19:00 on January 19), the enemy attacked with one "Zircon" anti-ship missile (launch area TOT AR Crimea), 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area - Bryansk, Rostov regions - Russia), 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area Vologda region - Russia), as well as 339 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda - TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk, about 250 of them - "Shaheds".

"The main direction of the strike is Kyiv region," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 342 targets: 14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 315 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. 5 missiles and 24 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at 12 locations. Information on 2 enemy missiles is being clarified. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

