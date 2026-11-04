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The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycott

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The wife of the Russian ambassador was admitted to Canberra's women's club. In protest, the wives of the ambassadors of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia walked out.

The wife of the Russian ambassador caused a scandal in Canberra: representatives of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced a boycott
Photo: Politico

A diplomatic scandal erupted in Australia after Irina Petrakova, the wife of the Russian ambassador, was admitted to the Women's International Club of Canberra. The club leadership's decision sparked outrage among European diplomats. In protest, the wives of the ambassadors of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia left the organization, Politico reports, as UNN conveys.

Details

The diplomatic conflict was triggered by the decision of the leadership of the Women's International Club of Canberra (WIC) to grant membership to Irina Petrakova, the wife of Russia's ambassador to Australia, Mikhail Petrakov. Following this, the wives of the ambassadors of Ukraine, Italy and Estonia announced their withdrawal from the organization, which brings together members of the diplomatic community and women from various countries around the world.

In particular, on November 3, Liana Miroshnychenko, the wife of Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Miroshnychenko, sent an email to the club's other members explaining the reasons for her decision. She thanked the women for their friendship and communication, but stressed that she could not remain a member of an organization that had admitted the wife of a diplomat from a state that continues its full-scale war against Ukraine. Miroshnychenko separately emphasized that her position was not related to Petrakova's Russian origins. The reason for the protest was that she represents the aggressor state in Australia.

In her address, the Ukrainian ambassador's wife also spoke about the personal losses she had suffered as a result of Russian aggression. According to her, the Russians killed her cousin, burned a friend alive, and took the lives of many other people she had known since her school and university years. She emphasized that Russian aggression is accompanied by mass killings, torture, sexual violence and other crimes against the Ukrainian population.

The Ukrainian woman's position was supported by the wives of the ambassadors of Italy and Estonia, who also decided to end their membership in the club.

How European diplomats reacted to the conflict

The situation caused discontent both among the direct participants in the Women's International Club and within the diplomatic representation of the European Union.

The EU ambassador to Australia, Lawrence Meredith, speaking on behalf of the European ambassadors, said he was deeply disappointed by the WIC leadership's decision to admit the wife of a Russian diplomat. He stressed that the European Union could not agree with actions that contribute to the normalization of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Why the club admitted the Russian ambassador's wife

Sandy Kane, president of the Women's International Club of Canberra, explained that before making the decision on Irina Petrakova's membership, the organization sought legal advice. According to her, lawyers warned that refusing admission solely because of the applicant's country of origin could contravene Australian anti-discrimination legislation. Kane stressed that Petrakova was admitted in accordance with Australian law and the club's charter.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side rejected this justification, since its protest concerns not the woman's citizenship or ethnic origin, but her status as the wife of an official representative of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the Women's International Club of Canberra

The Women's International Club of Canberra was founded in 1964 to promote international friendship, cultural exchange and communication among women of different nationalities. Today, the organization brings together more than 300 members from over 50 countries around the world. They include the wives of foreign diplomats, representatives of the international community and Australian residents. The club organizes cultural gatherings, language classes, sporting events, book clubs and other forms of social interaction.

Context

It should be noted that the participation of representatives of the Russian diplomatic corps in the organization's activities is not new. In particular, in 2017–2018, Irina Logvinova, the wife of Russia's ambassador to Australia at the time, Grigory Logvinov, served as the club's vice president. After being elected to the position, she said on social media that one of her tasks would be to create a positive image of Russia in Australia.

We remind you

On the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian diplomatic mission in Seoul displayed a 15-meter banner bearing a slogan about victory on the façade of its building. South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially contacted the embassy, demanding that the banner be removed and calling the public display of support for an illegal war unacceptable.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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