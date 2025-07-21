The Verkhovna Rada stated that there are chances to receive air defense systems from partners in a fairly short period of time

In the short term, Ukraine may not receive all 15 or 17 air defense systems that were announced, but it has a chance to receive a certain number of systems that will strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities in a fairly short period of time. This opinion was expressed by People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Venislavsky noted that signals and actions from the US and European partners indicate a rapid provision of a new batch of weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems.

We see that all European countries, understanding the essence of Putin's regime, are very carefully making decisions regarding the provision of those types of weapons that they currently have in service. From whatever side you look at it, providing Ukraine with, for example, air defense systems that Germany has, a priori weakens their own capabilities, so the decision is made carefully. But after the signals we received from our American partners that they are ready to consider Europeans buying air defense systems for Ukraine and they approve and give permission - said Venislavsky.

The People's Deputy explained that granting permission is a mandatory condition in the field of armaments. That is, for the transfer of any samples of weapons produced by the United States, America's permission is required.

Such permission exists. Now the decision is up to our European partners. I think that in the short term, we may not receive all 15 or 17 (Patriot – ed.) complexes that were announced, but we have a chance to receive some number of such air defense systems that will strengthen the protection of our cities in a fairly short period of time. - Venislavsky stated.

Addition

On July 14, Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to which European NATO countries will purchase American weapons, including advanced Patriot systems, and transfer them to Kyiv.

Trump also claimed that preparations were underway to supply 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine, which would begin arriving soon.

US President stated that the first Patriot deliveries were already on their way from Germany. However, on July 16, the German Ministry of Defense said that Germany had no information about any current deliveries of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

On July 17, it was reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that details were currently being discussed on how to organize the delivery of "Patriot" to Ukraine in a short period of time, but that this was a matter of days and weeks, not hours.

Commander of NATO's Allied Joint Force Command Europe, US Air Force General Alexus Grinkevich stated that preparations for the rapid transfer of additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine are underway.