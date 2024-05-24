The US announces a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million

The United States has announced a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million. This was reported by the correspondent of the Voice of America Ostap Yarysh, UNN reports.

According to him, the new military aid package includes missiles for HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, including Javelins and AT-4s, precision aviation ammunition, small arms and ammunition, mines, and more.

"This aid is being released from US warehouses, so it should reach Ukraine in the near future," the journalist added.

It was noted that this would be the fourth tranche of military aid to Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month. The Biden administration has promised to ensure regular supplies of weapons and deliver them to the front line as soon as possible.

On May 10, the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedthat the $400 million military aid package announced on May 10 would include, among other things, NASAMS and HIMARS projectiles and new armored vehicles.