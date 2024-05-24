The US announces a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 43537 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101109 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144348 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244451 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164442 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148168 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 78501 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110656 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 38084 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 51333 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 87967 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244458 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222510 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221727 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 43571 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 26191 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 31341 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110656 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112609 views
Actual
The US announces a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million

The US announces a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59531 views

The United States announces a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine, including HIMARS missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, aviation munitions, small arms, ammunition, and mines.

The United States has announced a new arms package for Ukraine worth $275 million. This was reported by the correspondent of the Voice of America Ostap Yarysh, UNN reports.

According to him, the new military aid package includes missiles for HIMARS, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, including Javelins and AT-4s, precision aviation ammunition, small arms and ammunition, mines, and more.

"This aid is being released from US warehouses, so it should reach Ukraine in the near future," the journalist added.

Recall

As reported by UNN, the United States is preparing another military aid package for Ukraine worth $275 million.

It was noted that this would be the fourth tranche of military aid to Ukraine since Congress passed a long-delayed foreign aid bill late last month. The Biden administration has promised to ensure regular supplies of weapons and deliver them to the front line as soon as possible.

AddendumAddendum

On May 10, the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedthat the $400 million military aid package announced on May 10 would include, among other things, NASAMS and HIMARS projectiles and new armored vehicles.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
nasamsNASAMS
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising