The U.S. Department of State recommends that American citizens refrain from traveling to Ukraine due to ongoing and numerous Russian attacks. This was reported by the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, according to UNN.

Details

As noted by the diplomatic mission, Russian strikes "may occur at any time, with little or no warning." Citizens, including U.S. citizens, are advised to enable air-raid alerts, seek shelter when necessary, and comply with other martial-law requirements.

Particular attention was drawn to men who hold dual citizenship.

Men aged 23 to 60 who hold Ukrainian citizenship may be prohibited from leaving the country, including men with dual citizenship. During martial law, they may be required to join the army - the statement said.

The embassy added that U.S. government employees are subject to movement restrictions, curfews, and activity restrictions that are more stringent than those imposed by the Ukrainian government under martial law.

U.S. government employees need special permission to travel outside Kyiv due to security risks - the embassy said.

We remind you

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington does not currently plan to change the operating format of the embassy in Kyiv due to Moscow's statements about the danger to foreign diplomatic missions.