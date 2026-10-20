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The United States is no longer participating in the defense of Ukraine — Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The German Chancellor said that Putin seeks not only to defeat Ukraine but also to destabilize Europe’s political order. Merz called for the threat not to be underestimated.

The United States is no longer participating in the defense of Ukraine — Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns against "complacency" regarding the dangers posed by Russia, saying that dictator Putin seeks not only to defeat Ukraine but also to undermine democracy in Europe. He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to Merz, Russia is "on a path toward destabilizing the entire political order on our European continent." Merz also said that Germany, together with other European and non-American allies, is financing Ukraine without Washington's assistance in paying for defense and equipment.

This is indeed a major burden on our budgets; it is truly an important matter for the European Union. ... But we are doing it and trying to continue doing it until this terrible war is over. ... I try to convince Donald Trump every time I meet with him that this must be in his own interests

- the German chancellor said.

He stressed that many people, including in Germany, do not take this threat seriously enough.

They do not see what Russia's real goal is. It is not only territorial gains in Ukraine. They are afraid of democracy. They are afraid of open societies. They are afraid of the success of European integration

- the German chancellor added.

"Completely immoral" — Merz outraged by Schröder's visit to putin for his birthday09.10.26, 16:06 • 3767 views

"This is indeed a major effort for our budgets; it is truly a major undertaking for the European Union. But we are doing it and trying to continue doing it until this terrible war ends. ... We hear the call to awaken. And we are trying to take a position that will make us strong enough to compete and defend ourselves independently within NATO," Merz added.

We remind you

The day before, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke out against transferring frozen Russian assets held in Europe under U.S. control, emphasizing that Europeans should make decisions regarding these funds.

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed Russian attacks and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing12.10.26, 23:47 • 11062 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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