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Zelenskyy and Merz discussed Russian attacks and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed Russia’s new strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and financial support. Germany is preparing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed Russian attacks and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an online conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The head of state thanked him for "solidarity with Ukraine and support for our people."

They discussed how Russia is responding to President Trump's statement about an energy ceasefire with new attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. This is exactly how the Russians behave when the pressure eases. It is very important that Europe continues to act on principle

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, Germany is working to organize a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

It is equally important to work in all other formats that can add strength to Ukraine and all of Europe. They agreed to hold a meeting of national security advisers in the E3–Ukraine format. They also discussed support for Ukraine's financial resilience. We will discuss everything in greater detail during the meeting this week

- the President announced.

Recall

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated his support for the President of Ukraine after Donald Trump called for his replacement. Berlin also advocates increasing pressure on Russia to restore peace talks.

"He will not stop in Ukraine": Germany's Foreign Minister outlined Putin's further plans in Europe06.10.26, 20:19 • 10065 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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