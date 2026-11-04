The United States has developed a plan for new strikes on Iran following Israel’s warning about the possible use of chemical weapons

Israel provided the United States with intelligence indicating that Iran may be preparing to use chemical weapons. At the same time, the U.S. military command developed a plan for new strikes on Iranian territory, which could begin as early as after the U.S. midterm elections. The New York Times reported this, citing sources, UNN writes.

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According to Israeli intelligence assessments, Iran is accelerating the development of technologies that would allow missiles to be equipped with chemical warheads. The possibility of covertly delivering such weapons to Israel and other countries, including with the help of drones, is also being considered.

However, the intelligence has sparked disputes among U.S. officials. Some members of Donald Trump's administration consider the warnings serious, while others suspect that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to draw the United States into a new phase of military operations against Iran.

The United States is considering new strikes on Iran

According to the publication, the U.S. Central Command has prepared a plan for attacks that could potentially begin as early as Wednesday, November 4. At that time, three U.S. aircraft carriers will be in the region.

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Israel also shared the intelligence with the countries of the Persian Gulf. However, officials from several countries in the region questioned the credibility of the information about Iran's preparations to use chemical weapons.

There is no unified position within the Trump administration regarding further action. Some officials advocate continuing economic pressure and sanctions, hoping to weaken the Iranian regime. Others believe that without new military strikes, it will be difficult to achieve significant changes in Tehran.

There is currently no independent confirmation that Iran is preparing to use chemical weapons.

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