

At the beginning of this year, the Trump administration urged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC and barred Venezuela from paying its annual membership dues to the organization. Reuters reports this, citing the words of ten people familiar with the situation, writes UNN.

Details

These steps, which had not been previously reported, were directed at two of OPEC's five founding countries, representing an exceptionally direct challenge to the organization, which U.S. President Donald Trump has long accused of artificially inflating oil prices.

According to people familiar with the discussions, U.S. officials pressed for increased oil production and investment in both countries, and some feared that OPEC's production restrictions could ultimately constrain these ambitions.

U.S. pressure on Venezuela went so far that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman intervened this summer, persuading the Trump administration not to pursue the issue further, the publication notes.

In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi raised the possibility of leaving OPEC at a government meeting this summer after discussions with U.S. officials who supported the idea, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Iraq's Oil Ministry opposed the move, persuading al-Zaidi to keep Iraq in the group and consider increasing its oil production quota, the sources said.

The United States has significant influence over both countries, the publication notes. The U.S. controls Venezuela's access to state funds following the ouster of Nicolás Maduro in January, while Iraq's oil revenues continue to pass through an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, a remnant of the 2003 Iraq war.

The U.S. State Department did not answer questions about whether it had prevented Venezuela from paying its OPEC membership dues. But it confirmed that Washington has the authority to make decisions regarding Venezuela's use of state funds currently held in a U.S.-controlled account established after Maduro's ouster.

"The State Department receives requests for the release of funds from Venezuela's interim government and reviews them, including for compliance with the list of approved and prohibited uses of foreign government deposit funds," a State Department spokesperson told Reuters.

According to the official, it is possible that lower-level U.S. officials raised the issue of leaving OPEC with the Venezuelan government earlier this year, but "this issue was not among those raised by senior officials."

Meanwhile, the State Department's negotiations with Iraq "focused on improving energy infrastructure to increase the production and transportation of energy resources, not on OPEC," the official said.

Representatives of OPEC and the governments of Venezuela, Iraq and Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment.

These U.S. maneuvers, the publication writes, heighten tensions within an organization that has already lost four members since 2019 and whose share of the global oil market recently fell to a low amid disruptions caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, another founding member of OPEC.

"The risk of OPEC breaking apart is growing," said Dan Alamariu, chief geopolitical strategist at Alpine Macro.

OPEC+ decided not to increase oil production until the end of 2026 amid the war in the Middle East

Supplement

The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal from OPEC earlier this year, frustrated by the oil production restrictions imposed by the group, while Angola, Ecuador and Qatar left the group in 2024, 2020 and 2019, respectively. As the publication notes, there is no indication that the United States was involved in these decisions.

Trump claimed that the UAE's exit from OPEC would crash oil prices, but the market is reacting differently