The Ukrainian airline "Constanta" won a lawsuit against Russia for nearly UAH 30 million over destroyed property

The Commercial Court of Zaporizhzhia Region upheld the claim of the Ukrainian airline "Constanta" against the Russian Federation and ordered the aggressor state to pay nearly UAH 30 million in damages caused by the occupiers' shelling of Zaporizhzhia. The company called the ruling an important step toward restoring justice, UNN writes.

Details

In July 2025, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. As a result of the shelling and the fire it caused, the aviation and technical base of PJSC "Constanta Airline" suffered significant destruction.

A rented hangar containing An-74T-100 and An-28 aircraft was destroyed on the company's premises. In addition to the aircraft, the company also lost capital investments and more than 3,000 pieces of equipment necessary for its operations.

As a result of the Russian attack, Constanta Airline suffered not only direct material losses but also lost the ability to fully conduct its business activities for the following six months.

In its claim filed with the Commercial Court of Zaporizhzhia Region against Russia, the airline demanded compensation for destroyed and damaged property, as well as compensation for lost profits.

The claim shall be upheld. The Russian Federation, represented by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, shall pay PJSC "CONSTANТA AIRLINE" damages in the amount of USD 683,065 (USD 580,292.00 in actual damages and USD 102,773.00 in lost profits), which as of 31.12.2025 (the valuation date) is equivalent to 28,953,668. Issue a writ of execution - the court's ruling states.

In addition, the court ruled that Russia must pay court fees amounting to UAH 347,444.02.

Constanta Airline emphasizes that the court ruling is of fundamental importance not only for the company itself but also for Ukrainian businesses suffering losses as a result of Russian aggression.

This is an important decision for us on the path to restoring justice. Russia destroyed our aviation and technical base, damaged and destroyed aircraft, and caused significant losses to the company. There must be accountability for this destruction. Ukrainian businesses must not accept the aggressor destroying their property with impunity and depriving them of the ability to operate. We are convinced that every Ukrainian enterprise affected by Russian attacks must defend its interests and demand compensation. The fight against Russia must be waged by all available lawful means, including in the courts - the company commented on the court ruling.

Background

PJSC "Constanta Airline" is a Ukrainian air carrier founded in 1998 in Zaporizhzhia that specializes in charter cargo and passenger transportation, including providing support for international humanitarian and peacekeeping missions in difficult and hard-to-reach regions of the world.

The company is one of Ukraine's leading operators of Antonov aircraft. In addition to air transportation, Constanta Airline performs maintenance, restoration, and modernization of AN-family aircraft in cooperation with Ukrainian aircraft-manufacturing enterprises.

In 2023, Constanta was officially recognized as an enterprise critically important to the functioning of Ukraine's economy during a special period, as well as an operator of critical infrastructure facilities in the air transport sector.

Background

European countries are considering the modernization of Ukrainian An-124-100 "Ruslan" transport aircraft as the most realistic short-term solution for transporting heavy and oversized military cargo. During 18 months of research, specialists effectively found no full-fledged alternative to these aircraft.