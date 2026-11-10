Sybiga made a statement after meeting with the South Korean foreign minister — should we expect normalization of relations

Andrii Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held bilateral talks with the Republic of Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Paris and said that there was a "sequence of actions for the final normalization of bilateral relations," UNN reports.

We deserve to have an extremely dynamic and high level of bilateral relations with South Korea. We are grateful for its support for our territorial integrity and sovereignty. I am convinced that a further sequence of actions lies ahead of us for the final normalization of bilateral relations - Sybiha said.

South Korea considers severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over North Korean prisoners of war

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On October 8, South Korea announced that it had recalled its ambassador after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

Seoul claims that the disclosure of the information allegedly violated an agreement to keep the transfer confidential in order to protect the soldiers and their families in the DPRK.

Seoul informed Ukraine of its position through several channels but did not receive a sufficient response from Kyiv, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-sun said on October 20.

Following the interaction, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a comment to the media that Kyiv considered the matter closed. He explained the dispute as stemming from different interpretations of the agreements on confidentiality, stating that Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations.