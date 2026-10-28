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South Korea considers severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over North Korean prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1934 views

Seoul recalled its ambassador and eight diplomats over a dispute regarding the confidentiality of the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war. The minister allowed for the possibility of severing relations.

South Korea considers severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over North Korean prisoners of war

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun hinted during a conversation with lawmakers that he was considering even the most decisive possible diplomatic measures after recalling the ambassador to Ukraine and some diplomatic staff from the embassy, amid a dispute over North Korean prisoners of war. Yonhap reported this on October 28, UNN writes.

Details

As the period during which the South Korean government has recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, citing Ukraine’s violation of a confidential agreement on the repatriation of North Korean prisoners of war, has dragged on, attention is focused on how the authorities will find the key to resolving the diplomatic conflict, the publication notes.

On October 20, the country’s government also announced a decision to withdraw some diplomatic personnel from the Ukrainian embassy.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said during a conversation with lawmakers the previous day that the number of personnel withdrawn was eight.

South Korea recalled eight diplomats from Ukraine over a dispute concerning prisoners from North Korea27.10.26, 16:02 • 4606 views

When one of the lawmakers asked about the current situation: "Isn’t this a conflict situation equivalent to severing diplomatic relations?", Cho replied: "Yes, if the escalation continues in this way, I think there is a possibility that this could happen."

At the same time, the publication notes that "judging by the fact that he did not evade answers about hypothetical situations and made bold remarks specifically regarding Ukraine, this may have been an intentional message aimed at the Ukrainian side."

One official said: "One thing is clear: we continue communicating to resolve the situation," adding: "Although it is difficult to predict when a resolution will be reached, there is a consensus between the two countries on the need to resolve it."

Supplement

On October 8, South Korea announced that it had recalled its ambassador after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that Ukraine had transferred two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

Seoul claims that the disclosure of the information allegedly violated an agreement to keep the transfer confidential in order to protect the soldiers and their families in the DPRK.

Seoul conveyed its position to Ukraine through several channels but did not receive a sufficient response from Kyiv, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Doo-sun reported on October 20.

Following the interaction, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in a comment to the media that Kyiv considered the matter closed. He explained the dispute as resulting from different interpretations of the confidentiality agreements, stating that Ukraine had fulfilled all its obligations.

Julia Shramko

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