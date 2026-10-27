South Korea recalled eight diplomats from Ukraine over a dispute concerning prisoners from North Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Tuesday that the country had recalled eight diplomatic staff members from Ukraine amid a dispute over Kyiv’s disclosure of information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war. Yonhap reports, writes UNN.

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According to him, despite the partial withdrawal of personnel, he continues to maintain contact with the Ukrainian foreign minister in order to resolve the situation.

Earlier this month, South Korea recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chang, and decided to withdraw some embassy staff. The reasons cited were Kyiv’s failure to take steps to resolve the dispute and the continuing threat of Russian airstrikes.

"Eight people have been recalled so far," Cho said, adding that the move was unavoidable because Ukraine had not taken appropriate measures to resolve the issue.

South Korea demanded an official explanation, an apology, and guarantees that such a situation would not happen again after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly announced the transfer of two North Korean soldiers to South Korea during a speech at the UN General Assembly in September.

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His office later denied that there had been an agreement to keep the information secret. At the same time, Seoul stated that both sides had agreed from the outset not to disclose information about the transfer in order to protect the soldiers and their families who remain in North Korea.

Despite the withdrawal of some personnel, Cho noted that staff members essential to the mission remain in Ukraine and are making every effort to protect South Korean citizens amid the ongoing Russian attacks.

Asked whether the dispute could escalate to the point of jeopardizing diplomatic relations with Kyiv, Cho replied that this was possible if tensions continued to rise.

"I continue to maintain contact with the Ukrainian foreign minister in order to resolve this issue as soon as possible," he said.

The minister also emphasized that South Korea’s overall support for Ukraine remains unchanged. According to him, Seoul continues to participate in conferences on Ukraine’s reconstruction, provide humanitarian aid, and contribute to international efforts aimed at ending the war.

South Korea to recall additional embassy personnel over captured North Koreans - Foreign Ministry