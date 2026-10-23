Seoul recalls aid agency employee from Kyiv

The South Korean international aid agency has decided to repatriate one of its two employees from its office in Ukraine’s capital for security reasons. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

Kyiv has faced increasingly intense attacks by Russian drones and missiles in recent weeks, more than 4.5 years after the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea has also become embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with Ukraine and recalled its ambassador this month, accusing Kyiv of violating a confidentiality agreement concerning the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea.

South Korea announced the recall of its ambassador from Ukraine amid the situation involving North Korean prisoners of war

The decision by the Korea International Cooperation Agency to repatriate the agency employee was made after a security meeting, Yonhap reported.

It cited an agency official who did not mention the dispute over the prisoners of war. The other employee will remain in Kyiv, the report added.

South Korea to recall additional embassy personnel over captured North Koreans - Foreign Ministry