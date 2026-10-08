South Korea announced the recall of its ambassador from Ukraine amid the situation involving North Korean prisoners of war

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that it would "recall its ambassador to Ukraine" amid a diplomatic dispute over the disclosure of information about the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. Yonhap reported this on October 8, UNN writes.

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"The Seoul government demands an official explanation and an apology" over the incident involving prisoners from North Korea.

The country’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Tuesday that he had received a message from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha containing an apology, but it did not meet Seoul’s expectations. Cho said that the government intended to take "decisive measures".

"The government has decided to recall its ambassador to Ukraine to Seoul," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"We hope that the various issues between the two countries will be resolved smoothly, and we will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side toward this end," the country’s Foreign Ministry added.

South Korea considers Ukraine's apology over the disclosure of information about North Korean prisoners of war insufficient