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"Kalibrs," "Iskanders" and jet-powered Shaheds: the General Staff showed an IRIS-T division that shot down 200 targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2012 views

The IRIS-T division of the 96th Brigade has destroyed more than 200 missiles and drones, including "Kalibrs," Kh-101s, Kh-555s, "Iskander-Ks" and jet-powered Shaheds.

"Kalibrs," "Iskanders" and jet-powered Shaheds: the General Staff showed an IRIS-T division that shot down 200 targets

More than 200 missiles and drones that were headed toward Ukrainian cities never reached their targets — they were destroyed by the IRIS-T battalion of the 96th Kyiv Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command "Center," UNN reports, citing the General Staff.

Details

According to the General Staff, the targets downed by the battalion included Kalibr missiles, Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, Iskander-K missiles, and jet-powered Shaheds, which Russia tries every day to use to strike Ukrainian infrastructure and residential areas. Each one represents homes, schools, and hospitals left intact.

For the air defense gunners, every air raid alert means a battle in which decisions have to be made within mere seconds. They stand guard over Ukrainian skies around the clock 

— the statement said.

Air Force reported the first shootdowns of Russian jet-powered drones by turrets05.10.26, 13:13 • 10659 views

Antonina Tumanova

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