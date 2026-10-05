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Air Force reported the first shootdowns of Russian jet-powered drones by turrets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Yurii Ihnat reported the first shootdowns, «Geran-5», jet-powered drones by robotic turrets. Over two nights, Russia launched around 100 such UAVs.

Air Force reported the first shootdowns of Russian jet-powered drones by turrets

Ukraine has already recorded the first shoot-downs of Russian jet-powered drones, including the Geran-5, using robotic turrets. Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this during a televised national marathon on October 5, UNN reports.

Details

"We are now seeing that the enemy is once again actively attacking with both conventional Shahed drones and jet-powered ones," Ihnat said.

According to him, over the past two nights the enemy launched about 50 jet-powered drones at Ukraine each night.

He added that the occupiers continue to use conventional drones in various regions, "with many attacks targeting the Kyiv region, as well as frontline regions." He also noted that the enemy continues to use "Banderoli," which are "often deployed, especially in the south of the country." "The enemy is terrorizing our cities, terrorizing Kyiv, striking logistics hubs, routes, and so on," he said.

"The Defense Forces are doing everything possible both to shoot down and to suppress a large number of UAVs using electronic warfare," the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said.

There have already been shoot-downs of jet-powered UAVs, "Geran-5s," using those same turrets. (...) The use of innovative technologies and artificial intelligence has eliminated human error; (...) machine vision is used specifically. Artificial intelligence makes it possible to engage even jet-powered UAVs. The only thing is that, indeed, the operating range of these robotic systems—the turrets—is not large, because their primary weapon at present is a machine gun

- Ihnat said.

Ukraine launches first private air defense system with remote machine gun turrets12.04.26, 16:46 • 7061 view

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineTechnologies
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