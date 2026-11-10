The trilateral format was substantive — Zelenskyy revealed the topics discussed in Abu Dhabi and one of Ukraine’s priorities

Photo: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

The trilateral format was constructive and quite substantive. We managed to discuss the need for and possible parameters of humanitarian steps. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this after receiving a briefing from the Ukrainian negotiating team following the first day of meetings in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports.

There was a briefing from our negotiating team. Today was the first day of meetings in Abu Dhabi – first there was a conversation with our European and American partners, followed by a trilateral format between our, American, and Russian delegations. I am grateful to all of Ukraine’s partners for their support - Zelenskyy reported.

Rubio called the talks in Abu Dhabi productive and said the aim was to expand the format

According to the President, the trilateral format was constructive and quite substantive.

We managed to discuss the need for and possible parameters of humanitarian steps. The release of prisoners is a priority. We spoke in detail about the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundation for their long-term operation. Real instruments are needed to block any recurrence of the war. The need for de-escalation steps was also discussed - the Head of State emphasized.

We should add

Zelenskyy also reported that he had given the Ukrainian team clear tasks for further dialogue – both in the trilateral format tomorrow and, more broadly, during these days with representatives of the President of the United States and representatives of Europe.

The main thing is to genuinely bring peace closer, and from the Ukrainian side there will be only productive, high-quality, honest work. I thank the American side for organizing these talks and the Emirates for providing a reliable venue for negotiations - the President summarized.

We remind you

The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi for today have concluded. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already had a brief conversation with the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi on peace, where the first day of negotiations concluded on November 10, and will receive a more extensive briefing later.