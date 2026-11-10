Zelenskyy has already held brief talks with the delegation in Abu Dhabi and will speak in greater detail later — Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already had a brief conversation with the Ukrainian delegation at the peace talks in Abu Dhabi, where the first day of negotiations concluded on November 10, and will receive a more extensive briefing later. The President’s Office told journalists, reports UNN.

Details

"The President has already spoken briefly with the delegation and will speak in more detail later," the President’s Office reported.

It was previously reported that the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi had concluded for today. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11.

Update

Two-day talks in the Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral format began in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The head of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation and Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, said that the agenda included key issues related to ending the hostilities and bringing peace closer.

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi earlier by meeting with representatives of Europe and NATO, to which the American side was expected to join, said a member of Ukraine’s delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

According to Umerov, Ukraine’s key priorities are ending the hostilities, reliable postwar security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. And the Ukrainian delegation is working to make maximum progress on these issues and bring peace closer.

russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on russia’s war against Ukraine, which begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, will be an attempt to "develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe," a source in the russian delegation said .