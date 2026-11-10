The Verkhovna Rada allowed foreign experts to be engaged for the DNA identification of bodies

On November 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at second reading and as a whole a bill that will allow international specialists to be engaged to conduct DNA examinations of unidentified bodies and remains of those killed during the war, UNN reports.

Details

Bill No. 14095 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Other Laws of Ukraine Concerning the Optimization of the Processes of Searching for Missing Persons and Identifying Unidentified Bodies (Remains) During Martial Law" was supported at second reading and as a whole by 278 lawmakers.

The Verkhovna Rada also voted by 273 votes to instruct the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada to urgently sign the document and send it to the President for signature.

Under the bill, for the period of martial law and three years after its termination, international specialists may be engaged to conduct DNA examinations of close relatives of missing persons, as well as of unidentified human corpses, their remains, and body parts, information about the discovery of which has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations or reflected in a resolution to initiate a pretrial investigation.

Currently, Ukrainian legislation allows foreign experts to be engaged only within the framework of international cooperation during the investigation of certain categories of criminal proceedings.

The document will also allow digital copies of fingerprints to be used to establish identities. This is intended to ensure the efficiency of efforts to search for persons who have gone missing under special circumstances.

We remind you

The government approved a unified procedure for the work of interagency regional teams engaged in identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians. The Prime Minister of Ukraine reported this.