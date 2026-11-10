Ukraine will reach an agreement with its partners on funding for 2027 by the end of November

The Ukrainian side and international partners are working to coordinate a joint plan for financing Ukraine in 2027. They plan to reach agreements by the end of this month. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

Details

We are working with partners to coordinate a joint plan for financing Ukraine in 2027. The specific parameters were discussed at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Donor Platform. It is critically important for us to reach clear agreements on financial support for Ukraine in 2027 by the end of November - the prime minister said.

He also emphasized that the Ukrainian side highly values the leadership of the European Union and is counting on joint decisions by all international partners to cover Ukraine’s financial needs.

It is also important to ensure continuity of financing in 2028. We also focused on getting through the winter, in particular the need for energy equipment for rapid recovery. I called on partners to increase their contributions to the Energy Support Fund and accelerate deliveries. We also separately discussed URC-2027 in Tallinn. It is to become a conference of concrete decisions - Serhii Koretskyi added.

We remind you

The EU plans to cover about two-thirds of Ukraine’s additional €70 billion financing deficit in 2027. This amounts to €45 billion.