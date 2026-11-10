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Ukraine is in for a jump in temperatures, but rain and wet snow will come first — meteorologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7490 views

On November 11, rain, wet snow and wind are expected in Ukraine, while on Friday temperatures will jump to +10…+19 degrees.

Ukraine is in for a jump in temperatures, but rain and wet snow will come first — meteorologist

In the coming days, Ukraine will see a surge in temperatures, preceded by unsettled weather with rain and sleet. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, according to UNN.

On Wednesday, an atmospheric front associated with a cyclone will cross Ukraine. Therefore, starting tonight and throughout November 11, rain and sleet are expected. But not simultaneously—gradually. At night in the western regions, and then during the day, across the whole of Ukraine. During the day on Wednesday, precipitation will end in the west and north 

- Didenko reported.

According to her, daytime temperatures are expected to range from +2 to +7 degrees, while in the south it will be very warm, at +10 to +14 degrees.

It will be windy in Kyiv tomorrow; at night and in the morning, there will be rain mixed with sleet, while precipitation will end during the day on November 11. Temperatures in the capital are expected to be around +5 degrees.

In the coming days, a surge in temperatures will occur on Friday, with +10 to +15 degrees expected in most regions and +14 to +19 degrees in the south!! It will be cooler in the western regions, at +8 to +10 degrees. However, for now, this will last only one day. Although, overall, the week will also be fairly warm 

- Didenko added.

According to her, the weather is unsettled, cheerful, almost like spring weather, but in early spring there are not yet any leaves, whereas now there is still plenty of beautiful yellow, red, and even green foliage all around.

Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming03.11.26, 15:26 • 3931 view

Antonina Tumanova

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