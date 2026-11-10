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Europeans issued a joint statement after meeting with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi — they mentioned the post-war security architecture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Participants in the meeting in Abu Dhabi reaffirmed security guarantees for Ukraine and the central role of a strong NATO in post-war Europe.

Europeans issued a joint statement after meeting with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi — they mentioned the post-war security architecture

European representatives issued a statement regarding the November 10 meeting in Abu Dhabi between the EU, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States and NATO, confirming a "shared commitment to a robust post-war European security architecture" and stating that "a strong NATO will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defense," UNN writes.

Details

"Ahead of the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia, representatives of European partners, Ukraine and the United States met to continue close coordination of efforts to end the war in Ukraine and create the conditions for lasting peace, including support for credible security guarantees as part of any settlement," the statement distributed by the European Commission said.

According to reports, "the discussions were held jointly by the European partners, Ukraine and the United States, reflecting their shared objectives, ongoing consultations and commitment to Euro-Atlantic security."

"The participants emphasized that any future agreements must respect sovereignty, territorial integrity and independent decision-making, and provide credible security guarantees for Ukraine," the statement said.

"The shared goal is to develop a practical and mutually reinforcing security system that will strengthen Ukraine's long-term security and build the trust necessary to achieve a negotiated settlement," the statement said.

According to the statement, "alongside the central focus on lasting peace, the discussions addressed how to develop existing European institutions and security agreements after the end of the war in Ukraine."

"The participants also recognized that addressing post-war security challenges and reducing the risk of conflict are critically important. They discussed how to ensure robust risk-management mechanisms and avoid dangerous escalation. The participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to a robust post-war European security architecture and arrangements, and clearly stated that a strong NATO will remain a central element of Euro-Atlantic collective defense," the statement emphasized.

The European partners, Ukraine and the United States, as noted, "will continue to work closely throughout the negotiation process with the shared goal of advancing toward broader multilateral discussions involving European partners and achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace."

Before this, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff issued a statement regarding the meeting between the Europeans, Ukraine and the United States. And it echoes the statement by the European side.

Security guarantees for Ukraine and the post-war European security architecture: Witkoff reveals details of the first talks in Abu Dhabi10.11.26, 11:43 • 1100 views

Julia Shramko

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