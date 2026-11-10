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Denmark has allocated €645 million to Ukraine for defense and €20 million for the Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Denmark will allocate €645 million for drones, F-16 ammunition, and PURL. Another €20 million will be allocated for the energy sector in the Kherson region.

Denmark has allocated €645 million to Ukraine for defense and €20 million for the Kherson region

Denmark has announced a new €645 million package of defense assistance for Ukraine. The funds will be directed toward the procurement of attack drones and interceptor drones, ammunition for F-16s, and the PURL program. Denmark will also allocate €20 million for energy support for the Kherson region. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

A good meeting with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. There is a new €645 million defense package for Ukraine. These are primarily funds for the procurement of drones—attack and interceptor drones—as well as ammunition for F-16s and PURL. A very timely and substantial reinforcement, precisely when Russia is conducting its ballistic operation against our energy infrastructure, water supply, heating, and everything that makes normal life possible

- the president said.

In addition, the parties discussed further humanitarian support.

Today, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Kherson’s liberation from the Russians, Denmark has also decided to support our people specifically in the Kherson region. There is a €20 million energy package for the region. It is very important that Denmark is focusing on direct support for our communities. Much has been done in the Mykolaiv region thanks to these efforts. We expect them to continue. We also discussed the results of our work under the Drone Deal framework, the development of joint production, and work on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program. Thank you to Mette, the government, the parliament, and all the Danish people for their unwavering support, truly strong decisions, and leadership in protecting lives and values

 - Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

Reminder

Democrats in the U.S. Congress are preparing a $15 billion aid package for Ukraine. The package may include energy assistance, air defense, and sanctions against the russian federation.

Alla Kiosak

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