Offices of the Freyja anti-ballistic project may be opened in Denmark and Norway - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the possible opening of offices for the Ukrainian-European anti-ballistic project Freyja in Denmark and Norway. He said this while speaking to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, the President arrived in Denmark on an official visit. According to him, he is scheduled to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her team, as well as representatives of the defense industry.

We will talk about opening Freya offices in Denmark, as well as in Oslo. So I think that within one month we can achieve this result. We will do it. We are on our way to doing so - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The construction of a Fire Point plant in Denmark helps protect both the country and Europe, Prime Minister Frederiksen says

Reminder

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had already fulfilled its part of the commitments under the Freyja project.

To implement the project, Ukraine initiated the creation of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, which brought together ten countries and leading European defense companies. Fire Point, Kongsberg, Saab, Hensoldt, Diehl Defence, Thales, Leonardo and other manufacturers have, in particular, joined work on the Freyja system.

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