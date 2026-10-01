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The construction of a Fire Point plant in Denmark helps protect both the country and Europe, Prime Minister Frederiksen says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Denmark said that Russia does not want peace, and therefore Europe must accelerate the expansion of its own defense capabilities.

The construction of a Fire Point plant in Denmark helps protect both the country and Europe, Prime Minister Frederiksen says

The construction of a plant belonging to the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point in Denmark is not only a way to support Ukraine, but also part of protecting Denmark itself and Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said this in a comment to DR, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Europe must increase its defense capabilities and produce more weapons on its own territory.

If we do not increase our defense capabilities quickly enough to be able to protect both the country that is currently under attack and other parts of Europe that may come under attack, then the risk will be much greater—both from a Danish and a European perspective. Therefore, when we produce Ukrainian weapons in Denmark, when we support Ukraine, we do so in order to protect ourselves

- the Danish prime minister said.

This refers to a solid rocket-fuel plant that Fire Point is building in Denmark.

Mette Frederiksen emphasized that peacetime for Europe had ended because Russia does not want peace and poses an increasing threat to Denmark and NATO. Last week, Denmark presented a new threat assessment, which stated that Russia would intensify its hybrid warfare through "more frequent attacks" against the West and NATO.

That is why, under the current circumstances, Denmark must be ready to defend itself.

Europe must ensure the necessary strengthening of its defense capabilities. Therefore, we will have to produce more weapons, including on our own territory. That is why I am pleased that we are now launching Ukrainian production in Denmark

 - the Danish prime minister said.

She also noted that she could not say that Denmark's support for Ukraine would ever end.

I do not view the funds we spend on Ukraine as the defense of Ukraine. I view them as the defense of ourselves and Europe. Ukraine is the "first line of defense." I cannot say that our support will ever end. I can say that I do not believe Russia should win this war, and I do not believe Russia should determine what our security architecture in Europe will be

- Mette Frederiksen said.

"Ukraine's largest export to Europe is time" — Fire Point CEO12.09.26, 11:20 • 12928 views

Reminder

As reported by UNN, Fire Point is building a solid rocket-fuel plant in the Danish town of Vojens in the south of the country. FP-7 and FP-7.x missiles and boosters for Flamingo will be filled here. This is the first case within NATO in which a member state has allowed a Ukrainian defense company to establish a production site on its territory. 

As Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh reported, the plant's total area will exceed 120,000 sq. m, with capacity ranging from 800 to more than 4,100 missiles per year depending on requirements. The construction process required a review of regulatory standards and expertise related to the construction of facilities of this scale. In addition, the Danish authorities removed more than 20 legislative barriers overall.

During the war in Ukraine, the plant will operate to meet the needs of our Defense Forces; later, it is planned that the fuel will also be supplied to European partners.

“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 26.08.26, 10:05 • 51445 views

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Iryna Terekh
Fire Point
War in Ukraine
Mette Frederiksen
NATO
Denmark
Europe
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