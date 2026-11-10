In Spain, an explosion occurred while a suspicious backpack was being examined, killing a police officer

An explosion occurred in the Spanish city of Oviedo while a suspicious backpack was being inspected, killing one police officer and seriously injuring another law enforcement officer. BBC reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning following a report of a dispute between neighbors. When law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds.

While searching for the attacker, police officers noticed a suspicious backpack with a flashing indicator. Canine unit officers and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene.

According to police spokesperson Pedro Aguado, the backpack was being moved into the street to protect residents when it exploded. As a result, a canine unit officer was killed, while a bomb disposal officer sustained serious injuries.

The woman who was injured during the shooting and the wounded police officer were hospitalized. A three-year-old service dog named Deni was also killed in the explosion.

Spanish police confirmed the death of the law enforcement officer and expressed condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

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