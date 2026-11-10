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Two Ukrainians detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage and sabotage commissioned by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Polish intelligence detained two Ukrainians who photographed military facilities and critical infrastructure. They are also suspected of arson.

Two Ukrainians detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage and sabotage commissioned by Russia

Employees of Poland’s Internal Security Agency detained two Ukrainian citizens, aged 24 and 25, in Minsk Mazowiecki. They are suspected of espionage and carrying out sabotage on orders from Russian special services. Poland’s minister-coordinator of special services, Tomasz Siemoniak, reported this on the social network X, UNN writes.

Details

The men reconnoitered and photographed critical infrastructure facilities and military facilities in Poland.

In addition to espionage and sabotage, they were also charged with setting fire to vehicles.

Employees of the Internal Security Agency established that they had previously changed the vehicles’ registration plates to ones similar to those used on vehicles belonging to the Ukrainian army.

"This step may have been intended to make it more difficult to establish the actual circumstances of the events and, above all, to direct suspicion toward the Ukrainian side, which could have been used to spread disinformation," Siemoniak explained.

They received payment for carrying out the assigned tasks, including in cryptocurrency.

Both were placed under temporary arrest for three months.

The investigation in this case is being conducted under the supervision of the Łódź branch of the National Prosecutor’s Office.

Ukrainian man detained in Poland on suspicion of carrying out sabotage for Russia in Romania28.10.26, 13:57 • 9998 views

Olga Rozgon

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