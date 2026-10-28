Ukrainian man detained in Poland on suspicion of carrying out sabotage for Russia in Romania

In Poland, officers of the Central Police Investigation Bureau arrested a suspect in participating in a sabotage group that worked for Russia and was linked to arson attacks in Romania. He is Artem S., a 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen whose extradition to Romania is now expected under a European arrest warrant. RMF24 reports, UNN writes.

Details

Artem S., the outlet writes, "is one of three members of a group that allegedly set fire to the Romarma state defense company in Brașov, central Romania, in mid-September." The fire then engulfed premises covering 1,000 square meters.

According to an RMF FM reporter, "the Ukrainian's role was reconnaissance. His task was to identify the facility that was planned to be set on fire and pay for the operation."

According to Romanian intelligence, "the 25-year-old man worked with two Belarusians. They were detained in Germany. The group also allegedly carried out attacks on Ukrainian military training centers, as well as state and private arms-manufacturing companies and other industrial facilities."

The Ukrainian was detained by police officers from the Department for Combating Terrorism. They entered the apartment in Ursus where the foreign national lived, the outlet writes.

Russian sabotage network was exposed in Romania following a fire at an arms factory