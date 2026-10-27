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Russian sabotage network was exposed in Romania following a fire at an arms factory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1796 views

The network is linked to the fire at the Carfil factory in Brașov on September 14. Its coordinators may have been planning acts of sabotage in Romania and neighboring countries.

Russian sabotage network was exposed in Romania following a fire at an arms factory

A Russian sabotage network has been uncovered in Romania, one that was involved in the fire at the Carfil arms factory in the city of Brașov. They may have had other targets in Romania and neighboring countries as well. This was reported by Romania’s intelligence service, according to UNN.

Details

"The Romanian Intelligence Service, in cooperation with domestic and foreign partners, uncovered a coordinated sabotage network from the Russian Federation that was involved in causing the fire on September 14, 2026, at the Carfil industrial site in Brașov, near CARFIL SA, a subsidiary of CN ROMARM. The investigation confirmed the involvement of several citizens of former Soviet states residing in European Union countries. Judicial investigations into their activities in Romania, conducted in cooperation with the authorities of several European states, are ongoing," the post said.

According to the intelligence service, the data it obtained indicate that the network’s missions were not limited to Romania alone.

"Coordinators in the Russian Federation identified a wide range of targets for it in the region: state-owned and private weapons production facilities, as well as other sites of military and industrial interest. This case is part of a broader campaign of sabotage operations coordinated by the Russian Federation in Europe. Investigations conducted this year also uncovered other attempts targeting sites in Romania, including international military facilities or those used to train the armed forces of Ukraine. These actions are aimed at intimidation, undermining defense capabilities, and weakening the contribution of target states to European and regional security," the intelligence service said in its post.

According to the available data, recruitment often begins on social media with offers of money for tasks that appear harmless, such as observing facilities or photographing them. The tasks may later become more complex and involve arson, destruction, or murder.

"In the event of refusal, coordinators may resort to pressure and blackmail. These networks exploit, in particular, financial vulnerability, addictions, or a criminal past. To conceal their identities and movements, their members often use vehicles, accommodation, and means of payment registered in other people’s names, as well as communication via cards from third countries and encrypted messengers. These elements must be assessed together and in context; individually, they do not indicate a person’s involvement in sabotage activities," the post said.

Reminder

A fire broke out at an arms factory in Cugir, Romania, causing damage of more than €400,000. Some 150,000 machine-gun rounds were destroyed, and the authorities are considering sabotage as a possible cause. 

Alla Kiosak

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