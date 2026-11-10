In the occupied territories, the parents of Ukrainian schoolchildren are detained and tortured for refusing to have their children sing the anthem of the Russian Federation, says Lubinets

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN correspondent

In Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, Russian authorities are detaining and torturing the parents of schoolchildren who refuse to sing the anthem of the Russian Federation. On November 10, this was stated by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the presentation of the third special report on violations of the rights of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories, reports UNN.

Details

In some cases, criminal proceedings are opened against family members, and even minors are subjected to persecution.

According to the ombudsman, Russian occupation administrations have created a system of total coercion involving psychological pressure, threats, humiliation of human dignity, and physical violence. These practices are used to intimidate the local population, suppress resistance, and force Ukrainians to be loyal to the occupation authorities.

In particular, persecution may begin because a child refuses to comply with rules imposed by the Russian authorities.

For example, we have documented that parents are automatically detained for refusing to sing the Russian anthem. First, so-called conversations are held with them. These conversations are often accompanied by the use of torture - Lubinets said.

The ombudsman emphasized that, in particularly serious cases, criminal proceedings are opened against family members. Both parents and the children themselves are detained.

According to him, the Ukrainian side already has verified data on the criminal prosecution of minors who openly demonstrated disloyalty to the Russian occupation authorities.

Lubinets stressed that the repression of Ukrainian children and their families is part of the Russian Federation’s systematic policy aimed at suppressing Ukrainian identity, establishing complete control over the population of the occupied territories, and imposing Russian ideology.

We remind you

On November 10, Dmytro Lubinets released shocking data on the Russian Federation’s crimes against Ukrainian children.