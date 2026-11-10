Iraq banned a plane carrying Iran's national team from landing in Basra due to U.S. sanctions

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
02:16 PM • 3456 views
Offices of the Freyja anti-ballistic project may be opened in Denmark and Norway - Zelenskyy
02:05 PM • 4718 views
Sybiga will meet with the South Korean foreign minister in Paris to normalize relations — source
Exclusive
01:43 PM • 7210 views
Russia is preparing strikes on food industry enterprises in Ukraine — source
01:24 PM • 12712 views
From deportation to training soldiers: Lubinets reveals three stages of Russia’s policy toward Ukrainian childrenVideo
01:16 PM • 9958 views
Fico accused Merz of "blackmail" — what Ukraine and the EU budget have to do with it
01:00 PM • 13323 views
Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today and will resume on November 11
11:34 AM • 15241 views
The U.S. sees a "real shot" for progress toward a peaceful settlement as talks begin in Abu Dhabi — media
10:33 AM • 24605 views
Zelenskyy is counting on productive talks in Abu Dhabi – expects a briefing from the negotiators
09:54 AM • 29517 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 8 regions: where there are power outages and where the situation is most difficult
November 10, 08:42 AM • 36980 views
Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have begun in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner BrosNovember 10, 05:06 AM • 54751 views
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has diedNovember 10, 05:53 AM • 45077 views
Rubio to meet with Sybiha amid talks in Abu DhabiNovember 10, 06:40 AM • 39194 views
How does the ECtHR protect the families of deceased patients after criminal cases are closed due to the expiry of the statute of limitations? 09:50 AM • 34697 views
Europeans issued a joint statement after meeting with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi — they mentioned the post-war security architecture10:07 AM • 18609 views
Publications
From deportation to training soldiers: Lubinets reveals three stages of Russia’s policy toward Ukrainian childrenVideo01:24 PM • 12727 views
No postponement for rear-area personnel and reinstatement for the SBU and HUR — how Zelenskyy proposes changing the declaration rules12:43 PM • 12144 views
How does the ECtHR protect the families of deceased patients after criminal cases are closed due to the expiry of the statute of limitations? 09:50 AM • 34767 views
Europe Is Learning to Wage War from Ukraine: How Ukrainian Experience Is Changing the Security Architecture
Exclusive
November 10, 06:20 AM • 56819 views
Minus $6.6 billion and a new wave of price hikes: how Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s economyNovember 9, 04:19 PM • 70372 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
He Created the Fashion of Independent Ukraine: Co-Founder of Ukrainian Fashion Week DiesVideo02:44 PM • 68 views
Robert De Niro’s former partner and "227" star Toukie Smith has diedNovember 10, 05:53 AM • 45137 views
The director of "Superman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," James Gunn, is stepping down from leading DC Studios following a change in ownership of Warner BrosNovember 10, 05:06 AM • 54809 views
Trump himself held the briefing due to the absence of the press secretary and clashed with journalists over PutinVideoNovember 10, 03:05 AM • 53896 views
Penélope Cruz explained why she gave up life in the United States for Madrid and her familyNovember 10, 02:05 AM • 51428 views
Actual
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Gold
Audi Q5
Tesla Model Y

Iraq banned a plane carrying Iran's national team from landing in Basra due to U.S. sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The plane carrying Iran's national team did not land in Basra due to U.S. sanctions against Iranian airlines. The team will arrive by ground transport.

Iraq banned a plane carrying Iran's national team from landing in Basra due to U.S. sanctions

Iraq did not allow a plane carrying Iran's national football team to land at Basra Airport on Tuesday. The decision by Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority was linked to U.S. sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines, two representatives of Basra Airport said. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The plane returned to Iran and landed at the airport in the city of Abadan. The national team will now travel to Basra by land, a representative of the Iranian consulate in Basra said.

The Iranian team was heading to Iraq to take part in a tournament featuring four national teams, which is being held in Basra. The teams of Iraq, Lebanon, and Palestine are also participating in the competition.

A representative of Iraq's civil aviation authority said that the country made this decision because it could not risk violating U.S. sanctions against Iranian airlines.

The incident demonstrates the increasing impact of U.S. sanctions on the operations of Iranian aviation in Iraq. Washington announced that it would impose sanctions on any companies worldwide that cooperate with Iranian airlines after September 23. The aim of these restrictions is to effectively halt the operation of Iran's entire civil aviation fleet worldwide

- the publication emphasizes.

In September, Iraq had already ordered the suspension of flights from Iran to Baghdad Airport after the United States threatened to impose secondary sanctions on airports and service providers that serve Iranian airlines.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that airports serving Iranian airlines could face sanctions, including losing access to the U.S. dollar system.

The warning was part of a broader campaign to tighten restrictions on Iran's transport sector and foreign companies that provide services to sanctioned Iranian airlines.

Iraq to ban Iranian airline flights over threat of US sanctions22.09.26, 05:17 • 4903 views

Olga Rozgon

SportsNews of the World
Sanctions
Scott Bessent
United States Department of the Treasury
Baghdad
Washington, D.C.
Iraq
Lebanon
United States
Iran
The State of Palestine