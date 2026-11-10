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Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today and will resume on November 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded their first day. The parties plan to resume the meetings on the morning of November 11.

Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today and will resume on November 11

The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today. They will resume on Wednesday, November 11. This was reported to journalists by the press service of the Foreign Intelligence Service on November 10, UNN writes.

Details

According to reports, the talks are expected to resume tomorrow morning.

Russian media outlets also reported, citing a source, that the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine had completed the first day of talks in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, Russian media outlets, citing a source, said that the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi would definitely continue on Wednesday.

Additional information

Two-day talks in the Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral format began in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The head of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation and head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, indicated that the agenda included key issues related to ending the hostilities and bringing peace closer.

On November 10, the Ukrainian delegation began its work in Abu Dhabi earlier by meeting with representatives of Europe and NATO, to which the American side was expected to join, said a member of Ukraine’s delegation, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

Umerov said that Ukraine’s key priorities were ending the hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. And the Ukrainian delegation is working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer.

Russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine, which begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, will be an attempt to "develop the key elements of a new post-war security system for Europe," a source in the Russian delegation indicated .

At the same time, Russian media outlets, quoting the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported that Sergey Lavrov stated that "Russia will not agree to the Europeans’ demands for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine; Brussels is simply trying to buy time."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
NATO
Abu Dhabi
Europe
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