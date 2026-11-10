In Chernihiv Oblast, a car exploded on an explosive device, leaving one person dead and another injured

In Chernihiv district, a man was killed and another injured after a passenger car hit an explosive hazard. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

The vehicle caught fire as a result of the explosion. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

A man born in 1970 was killed. Another man, born in 2008, sustained injuries.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to exercise extreme caution: do not leave verified roads, use only safe routes, and do not visit areas that may be contaminated with explosive hazards.

In Spain, an explosion occurred while a suspicious backpack was being examined, killing a police officer