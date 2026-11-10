In Chernihiv Oblast, a car exploded on an explosive device, leaving one person dead and another injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv Raion, a man born in 1970 was killed and another, born in 2008, was injured as a result of the car explosion. The vehicle caught fire.
In Chernihiv district, a man was killed and another injured after a passenger car hit an explosive hazard. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.
Details
The vehicle caught fire as a result of the explosion. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.
A man born in 1970 was killed. Another man, born in 2008, sustained injuries.
The State Emergency Service urges citizens to exercise extreme caution: do not leave verified roads, use only safe routes, and do not visit areas that may be contaminated with explosive hazards.
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