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In Chernihiv Oblast, a car exploded on an explosive device, leaving one person dead and another injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Chernihiv Raion, a man born in 1970 was killed and another, born in 2008, was injured as a result of the car explosion. The vehicle caught fire.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a car exploded on an explosive device, leaving one person dead and another injured

In Chernihiv district, a man was killed and another injured after a passenger car hit an explosive hazard. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, UNN writes.

Details

The vehicle caught fire as a result of the explosion. Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

A man born in 1970 was killed. Another man, born in 2008, sustained injuries.

The State Emergency Service urges citizens to exercise extreme caution: do not leave verified roads, use only safe routes, and do not visit areas that may be contaminated with explosive hazards.

In Spain, an explosion occurred while a suspicious backpack was being examined, killing a police officer10.11.26, 15:21 • 2216 views

Olga Rozgon

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