In Dnipro, Russians struck critical infrastructure: there are fatalities and injuries

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

In Dnipro, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure. Two people are known to have been killed and four injured. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on social media on November 10, UNN writes.

Two people were killed and at least four were injured. The Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro - Hanzha wrote.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out there. All emergency services are working at the scene, Hanzha said.

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Update

According to data from the regional Main Directorate of the National Police, a person was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy shelling over the past day. In Dnipro, a fire broke out in the regional center on November 9 due to enemy strikes, and an enterprise was damaged.