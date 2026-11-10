In Dnipro, Russians struck critical infrastructure: there are fatalities and injuries
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro. Two people were killed, at least four were injured, and a fire broke out.
In Dnipro, Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure. Two people are known to have been killed and four injured. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on social media on November 10, UNN writes.
Two people were killed and at least four were injured. The Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in Dnipro
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out there. All emergency services are working at the scene, Hanzha said.
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Update
According to data from the regional Main Directorate of the National Police, a person was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy shelling over the past day. In Dnipro, a fire broke out in the regional center on November 9 due to enemy strikes, and an enterprise was damaged.