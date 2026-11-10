Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile; 135 of 162 drones neutralized

Russia launched one ballistic missile and 162 drones at Ukraine during the night of November 10. A total of 135 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 10 (from 18:00 on November 9), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile (launch area: Millerovo, Russia) and 162 Shahed-type attack UAVs (96 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo—Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Hvardiyske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 135 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (70 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several more attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Impacts by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the falls of downed targets (debris) at 9 locations.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the number of Russian military personnel eliminated over the past day