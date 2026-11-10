The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the number of Russian military personnel eliminated over the past day

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated and wounded another 2,220 Russian military personnel. The total combat losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of November 10, 2026, amount to approximately 1,611,600 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Over the past day, the Russian army also lost 3 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, 3 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1 air defense system.

In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed 1,331 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 ground robotic systems, 525 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 3 pieces of special equipment.

Total losses of the Russian army

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,465 tanks, 25,696 armored combat vehicles, 52,158 artillery systems, 2,266 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,754 air defense systems.

Russia’s aviation losses amount to 452 aircraft and 356 helicopters. Also destroyed were 603,351 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,196 cruise missiles, and 3,117 ground robotic systems.

In addition, Russia has lost 35 ships and boats, 2 submarines, 173,013 vehicles and fuel trucks, as well as 4,892 pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff notes that data on the enemy’s losses is being уточнено.

In three Russian regions, one in every three deceased men under the age of 50 died in the war against Ukraine – Bloomberg