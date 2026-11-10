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Ukrainian delegation has begun work in Abu Dhabi — who are the first meetings with

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2464 views

Ukraine, the United States, and Russia will hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. Umerov named ending the war and security guarantees as key priorities.

Ukrainian delegation has begun work in Abu Dhabi — who are the first meetings with

The Ukrainian delegation began work in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States and russia will be held. The Ukrainian negotiators have already met with representatives of Europe and NATO, who will be joined by the American side. This was reported on social media by Rustem Umerov, a member of Ukraine’s delegation and Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

We have begun work in the United Arab Emirates. The first meeting is with representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission, who will also be joined by U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. We will compare positions and coordinate steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations. Next will be the trilateral format involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia

- Umerov wrote.

According to him, Ukraine’s delegation is represented alongside him by Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi.

Our key priorities are the cessation of hostilities, reliable post-war security guarantees, Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. We are working to make the maximum possible progress on these issues and bring peace closer

- Umerov said.

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the United States and Russia - Budanov10.11.26, 09:23 • 936 views

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