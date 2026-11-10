The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the United States and Russia - Budanov

Photo: t.me/Kyrylo_Budanov_Official

The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in Abu Dhabi, where trilateral talks with the United States and Russia are scheduled. This was reported on Telegram by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In addition to Kyrylo Budanov, the delegation includes:

Rustem Umerov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine;

Davyd Arakhamia, Member of Parliament and head of the parliamentary faction of the political party "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

Serhii Kyslytsia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine;

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

A lot of difficult work lies ahead, but most importantly, concrete results are needed - Budanov wrote.

We remind you

Trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi are due to begin today, November 10, at 09:50 Kyiv time.