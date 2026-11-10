Parliament supported new rules for the operation of investment funds in line with EU standards

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a bill on investment funds, which provides for updating the rules governing funds in line with European standards. The bill was supported by 260 MPs. The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis Bill No. 16137. The document proposes a European model of investment funds, with a clear distinction between public and alternative funds and mechanisms to protect investors.

The main goal of the bill is to improve and harmonize legislation on investment funds and investment services in line with European practices and standards. This will contribute to protecting investors’ rights and expanding opportunities to attract capital, as well as ensuring that Ukraine fulfills its obligations to align national legislation with the legislation of the European Union in the area of investment funds and investment services. The bill defines the legal and organizational foundations for the establishment, operation and termination of investment funds; the specifics of managing such funds’ assets; requirements for the composition, structure and safekeeping of such assets; the specifics of the issuance, circulation, accounting and redemption of investment certificates; the principles governing the professional activities of asset management companies and custodial institutions; as well as the procedure for state regulation and supervision in this area — the document says.

We remind you

Ukraine expects that by the end of 2028, the Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund will have at least $200 million.